Members of the Burlington County Regional Chamber of Commerce and cadets from the Maryland and Delaware Civil Air Patrol tour the Global Readiness Deployment Center (GRDC) at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., July 17, 2026. The GRDC is a key component of the 621st Contingency Response Wing, which rapidly deploys versatile forces to project airpower and support global operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Michael Hong)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 16:40
|Photo ID:
|9821215
|VIRIN:
|260717-Z-HS795-1007
|Resolution:
|6166x4111
|Size:
|3.62 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, GRDC Tour [Image 7 of 7], by Capt. Michael Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.