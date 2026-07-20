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Members of the Burlington County Regional Chamber of Commerce and cadets from the Maryland and Delaware Civil Air Patrol tour the Global Readiness Deployment Center (GRDC) at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., July 17, 2026. The GRDC is a key component of the 621st Contingency Response Wing, which rapidly deploys versatile forces to project airpower and support global operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Michael Hong)