(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    GRDC Tour [Image 2 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    GRDC Tour

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2026

    Photo by Capt. Michael Hong 

    621st Contingency Response Wing

    Members of the Burlington County Regional Chamber of Commerce and cadets from the Maryland and Delaware Civil Air Patrol tour the Global Readiness Deployment Center (GRDC) at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., July 17, 2026. The GRDC is a key component of the 621st Contingency Response Wing, which rapidly deploys versatile forces to project airpower and support global operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Michael Hong)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 16:40
    Photo ID: 9821210
    VIRIN: 260717-Z-HS795-1002
    Resolution: 7728x5152
    Size: 7.16 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GRDC Tour [Image 7 of 7], by Capt. Michael Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    GRDC Tour
    GRDC Tour
    GRDC Tour
    GRDC Tour
    GRDC Tour
    GRDC Tour
    GRDC Tour

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    JB MDL
    621st CRW
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
    U.S. Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery