U.S. Air Force Lieutenant General Daniel H. Tully, Air University commander, right, converses with Christopher B. Roberts, Auburn University president, during a tour at Maxwell Air Force Base, AL, July 10, 2026. Leadership from Air University and Auburn University engaged in open discussions identifying next steps, milestones, and action items for developing a formal partnership between the two universities.
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 15:00
|Photo ID:
|9820926
|VIRIN:
|260710-F-YN671-3996
|Resolution:
|7680x5760
|Size:
|2.43 MB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
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Air University hosts Auburn leaders for partnership discussion
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