Air University hosts Auburn leaders for partnership discussion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lieutenant General Daniel H. Tully, Air University commander, right, converses with Christopher B. Roberts, Auburn University president, during a tour at Maxwell Air Force Base, AL, July 10, 2026. Leadership from Air University and Auburn University engaged in open discussions identifying next steps, milestones, and action items for developing a formal partnership between the two universities.