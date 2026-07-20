Air University leaders hosted a delegation from Auburn University at Maxwell Air Force Base, AL, July 10, 2026. Leadership from both universities engaged in an open conversation that identified next steps, milestones, and action items for developing a formal partnership between the two universities. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Stefan Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 15:00
|Photo ID:
|9820919
|VIRIN:
|260710-F-YN671-3153
|Resolution:
|8529x5051
|Size:
|3.71 MB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Air University hosts Auburn leaders for partnership discussion [Image 6 of 6], by Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.