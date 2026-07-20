Air University hosts Auburn leaders for partnership discussion

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Christopher B. Roberts, Auburn University president, listens to a briefing during a tour at Maxwell Air Force Base, AL, July 10, 2026. Leadership from both Air University and Auburn University engaged in an open conversation that identified next steps, milestones, and action items for developing a formal partnership between the two universities. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Stefan Alvarez)