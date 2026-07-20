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    Air University hosts Auburn leaders for partnership discussion [Image 4 of 6]

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    Air University hosts Auburn leaders for partnership discussion

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2026

    Photo by Stefan Alvarez 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Air University leaders hosted a delegation from Auburn University at Maxwell Air Force Base, AL, July 10, 2026. Leadership from both universities engaged in an open conversation that identified next steps, milestones, and action items for developing a formal partnership between the two universities. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Stefan Alvarez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 15:00
    Photo ID: 9820924
    VIRIN: 260710-F-YN671-4773
    Resolution: 7899x4860
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air University hosts Auburn leaders for partnership discussion [Image 6 of 6], by Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Air University hosts Auburn leaders for partnership discussion
    Air University hosts Auburn leaders for partnership discussion
    Air University hosts Auburn leaders for partnership discussion
    Air University hosts Auburn leaders for partnership discussion
    Air University hosts Auburn leaders for partnership discussion
    Air University hosts Auburn leaders for partnership discussion

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