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U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 2 Benjamin Hallquist, Parris Island Marine Band Director, leads the band as they perform for the annual Beaufort Water Festival in Beaufort, S.C., July 17, 2026. The annual Beaufort Water Festival is a celebration of coastal culture, featuring a week of events including boat races, live music, and local food. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas White)