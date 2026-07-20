A U.S. Marine with the Parris Island Marine Band, assembles his clarinet in preparation for the annual Beaufort Water Festival in Beaufort, S.C., July 17, 2026. The annual Beaufort Water Festival is a celebration of coastal culture, featuring a week of events including boat races, live music, and local food. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas White)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 14:53
|Photo ID:
|9820914
|VIRIN:
|260717-M-HQ355-1047
|Resolution:
|4956x3304
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Annual Beaufort Water Festival [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Nicholas White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.