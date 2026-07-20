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A U.S. Marine with the Parris Island Marine Band, warms up to play for the annual Beaufort Water Festival in Beaufort, S.C., July 17, 2026. The annual Beaufort Water Festival is a celebration of coastal culture, featuring a week of events including boat races, live music, and local food. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas White)