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    Annual Beaufort Water Festival [Image 3 of 8]

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    Annual Beaufort Water Festival

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas White 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    A U.S. Marine with the Parris Island Marine Band, warms up to play for the annual Beaufort Water Festival in Beaufort, S.C., July 17, 2026. The annual Beaufort Water Festival is a celebration of coastal culture, featuring a week of events including boat races, live music, and local food. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas White)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 14:53
    Photo ID: 9820915
    VIRIN: 260717-M-HQ355-1098
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.71 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Annual Beaufort Water Festival [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Nicholas White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Annual Beaufort Water Festival
    Annual Beaufort Water Festival
    Annual Beaufort Water Festival
    Annual Beaufort Water Festival
    Annual Beaufort Water Festival
    Annual Beaufort Water Festival
    Annual Beaufort Water Festival
    Annual Beaufort Water Festival

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    MCRDPI, Beaufort, Water Festival, Marine Band, Color Guard

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