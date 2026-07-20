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U.S. Marines with the Parris Island Color Guard present the colors before the opening ceremony for the annual Beaufort Water Festival in Beaufort, S.C., July 17, 2026. The annual Beaufort Water Festival is a celebration of coastal culture, featuring a week of events including boat races, live music, and local food. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas White)