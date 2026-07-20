Golf Company Drill

A U.S. Marine Corps Drill Instructor with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, corrects recruits during Drill on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 16, 2026. Recruits learn close order drill as a means of instilling discipline, teamwork, spatial awareness, and as a base to execute combat formations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 13:39
|Photo ID:
|9820695
|VIRIN:
|260716-M-JM917-1053
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|10.34 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
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