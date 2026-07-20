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    Golf Company Drill [Image 1 of 9]

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    Golf Company Drill

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, practice close order drill on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. July 16, 2026. Recruits learn close order drill as a means of instilling discipline, teamwork, spatial awareness and as a base to execute combat formations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 13:39
    Photo ID: 9820659
    VIRIN: 260716-M-JM917-1009
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.62 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Golf Company Drill [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Drill, Drill Instructor, MCRDPI, Golf Company, Recruits

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