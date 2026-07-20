Golf Company Drill

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Recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, practice close order drill on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. July 16, 2026. Recruits learn close order drill as a means of instilling discipline, teamwork, spatial awareness and as a base to execute combat formations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)