Recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, practice close order drill on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. July 16, 2026. Recruits learn close order drill as a means of instilling discipline, teamwork, spatial awareness and as a base to execute combat formations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 13:39
|Photo ID:
|9820677
|VIRIN:
|260716-M-JM917-1044
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.12 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Golf Company Drill [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.