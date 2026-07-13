Keris Strike 26: Oklahoma Army National Guard Soldiers prep howitzer for live fire exercise with Malaysian Army

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U.S. Army Soldiers from A/B Battery, 1st Battalion,160th Field Artillery Regiment, Oklahoma Army National Guard, prepare a M119A3 Howitzer for a live fire training event during Exercise Keris Strike 26 nearKota Belud, Sabah, Malaysia, July 19, 2026. Exercises like Keris Strike play a pivotal role in increasing the U.S. Army’s ability to work with its international partners across the military spectrum.They enable the United States and its allies to effectively respond to crises, support the local population and accomplish the mission.(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Leia Tascarini, 204th PAD)