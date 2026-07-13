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    U.S. Army soldiers conduct artillery operations with M777 howitzer during field training exercise [Image 3 of 5]

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    U.S. Army soldiers conduct artillery operations with M777 howitzer during field training exercise

    KOTA BELUD, SABAH, MALAYSIA

    07.19.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Leia Tascarini 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers from A/B Battery, 1st Battalion,160th Field Artillery Regiment, Oklahoma Army National Guard, prepare a M119A3 Howitzer for a live fire training event during Exercise Keris Strike 26 near Kota Belud, Sabah, Malaysia, July 19, 2026. Exercises like Keris Strike play a pivotal role in increasing the U.S. Army’s ability to work with its international partners across the military spectrum. They enable the United States and its allies to effectively respond to crises, support the local population and accomplish the mission. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Leia Tascarini, 204th PAD)

    #kerisstrike26

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 05:43
    Photo ID: 9819750
    VIRIN: 260718-A-DB402-7621
    Resolution: 6513x4342
    Size: 6.31 MB
    Location: KOTA BELUD, SABAH, MY
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Army soldiers conduct artillery operations with M777 howitzer during field training exercise [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Leia Tascarini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Keris Strike 26: U.S. Army, Malaysian Army conduct live fire exercise
    Keris Strike 26: Oklahoma Army National Guard Soldiers prep howitzer for live fire exercise with Malaysian Army
    U.S. Army soldiers conduct artillery operations with M777 howitzer during field training exercise
    Keris Strike 26: Oklahoma Army National Guard prepare M119A3 howitzer during field artillery exercise with Malaysian army
    Keris Strike 26: Malaysian Army soldiers pose with artillery piece

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    field artillery
    howitzer crew
    #kerisstrike26
    Keris Strike 26

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