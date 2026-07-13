Keris Strike 26: U.S. Army, Malaysian Army conduct live fire exercise

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Malaysian Army soldiers, 6th Royal Artillery Regiment, 5th Malaysian Infantry Division, set up a 105 mm Pack Howitzer during a live fire training event during Exercise Keris Strike near Kota Belud, Sabah, Malaysia, July 19, 2026. Exercises like Keris Strike play a pivotal role in increasing the U.S. Army’s ability to work with its international partners across the military spectrum. They enable the United States and its allies to effectively respond to crises, support the local population and accomplish the mission.(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Leia Tascarini, 204th PAD)