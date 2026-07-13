Keris Strike 26: Malaysian Army soldiers pose with artillery piece

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Malaysian Army soldiers, identified by name tapes including Faies, Azim, Hafiz, Bahruddin and Adil, pose for a group photo beside a camouflage-netted artillery piece during a field training exercise. The soldiers, wearing Malaysian Armed Forces digital camouflage uniforms and bush hats, give thumbs-up and hand gestures while positioned in tall grass beneath a camouflage net. Location undisclosed.