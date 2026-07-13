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    Keris Strike 26: Malaysian Army soldiers pose with artillery piece [Image 5 of 5]

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    Keris Strike 26: Malaysian Army soldiers pose with artillery piece

    KOTA BELUD, SABAH, MALAYSIA

    07.19.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Leia Tascarini 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    Malaysian Army soldiers, identified by name tapes including Faies, Azim, Hafiz, Bahruddin and Adil, pose for a group photo beside a camouflage-netted artillery piece during a field training exercise. The soldiers, wearing Malaysian Armed Forces digital camouflage uniforms and bush hats, give thumbs-up and hand gestures while positioned in tall grass beneath a camouflage net. Location undisclosed.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 05:46
    Photo ID: 9819748
    VIRIN: 260718-A-DB402-9899
    Resolution: 6183x4122
    Size: 8.56 MB
    Location: KOTA BELUD, SABAH, MY
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keris Strike 26: Malaysian Army soldiers pose with artillery piece [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Leia Tascarini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    camouflage
    Malaysian Army
    Tentera Darat Malaysia
    artillery
    #kerisstrike26
    Keris Strike 26

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