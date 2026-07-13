Malaysian Army soldiers, identified by name tapes including Faies, Azim, Hafiz, Bahruddin and Adil, pose for a group photo beside a camouflage-netted artillery piece during a field training exercise. The soldiers, wearing Malaysian Armed Forces digital camouflage uniforms and bush hats, give thumbs-up and hand gestures while positioned in tall grass beneath a camouflage net. Location undisclosed.
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 05:46
|Photo ID:
|9819748
|VIRIN:
|260718-A-DB402-9899
|Resolution:
|6183x4122
|Size:
|8.56 MB
|Location:
|KOTA BELUD, SABAH, MY
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Keris Strike 26: Malaysian Army soldiers pose with artillery piece [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Leia Tascarini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.