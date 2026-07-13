Soldiers of the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team stand in formation during the brigade’s change of command ceremony at brigade headquarters in Macon, Ga. July 19, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2026 14:30
|Photo ID:
|9819142
|VIRIN:
|260719-A-AQ105-1381
|Resolution:
|8688x5792
|Size:
|16.72 MB
|Location:
|MACON, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ William Carraway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Change of Command for Historic 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
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