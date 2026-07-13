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    48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team [Image 1 of 4]

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    48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    MACON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2026

    Photo by Maj. William Carraway 

    Georgia National Guard

    Soldiers of the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team stand in formation during the brigade’s change of command ceremony at brigade headquarters in Macon, Ga. July 19, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2026
    Date Posted: 07.19.2026 14:30
    Photo ID: 9819142
    VIRIN: 260719-A-AQ105-1381
    Resolution: 8688x5792
    Size: 16.72 MB
    Location: MACON, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ William Carraway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    Relinquishing Command
    Incoming Commander
    Commanding General Comments

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Change of Command for Historic 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

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    National Guard, Army, Leadership, Army National Guard,

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