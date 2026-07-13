Commanding General Comments

Brigadier General Jason Fryman, commander of the Georgia Army National Guard, addresses Soldiers of the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team during a change of command ceremony at the brigade headquarters in Macon, Ga. July 19, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2026 14:30
|Photo ID:
|9819136
|VIRIN:
|260719-A-AQ105-8532
|Resolution:
|7408x4942
|Size:
|6.98 MB
|Location:
|MACON, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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Change of Command for Historic 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
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