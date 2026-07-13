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    Incoming Commander [Image 3 of 4]

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    Incoming Commander

    MACON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2026

    Photo by Maj. William Carraway 

    Georgia National Guard

    Colonel Matt Johnston receives the colors of the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team from Brig. Gen. Jason Fryman, commander of the Georgia Army National Guard, during a ceremony marking his assumption of command at the 48th IBCT headquarters in Macon, Ga. July 19, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2026
    Date Posted: 07.19.2026 14:30
    Photo ID: 9819132
    VIRIN: 260719-A-AQ105-2887
    Resolution: 5412x3607
    Size: 5.28 MB
    Location: MACON, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Incoming Commander [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ William Carraway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    Relinquishing Command
    Incoming Commander
    Commanding General Comments

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    National Guard
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    Army National Guard

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