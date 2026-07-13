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    Relinquishing Command [Image 2 of 4]

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    Relinquishing Command

    MACON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2026

    Photo by Maj. William Carraway 

    Georgia National Guard

    Colonel Nate Stone passes the colors of the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team to Brig. Gen. Jason Fryman, commander of the Georgia Army National Guard, symbolically relinquishing command of the brigade during a ceremony in Macon, Ga. July 19, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2026
    Date Posted: 07.19.2026 14:30
    Photo ID: 9819139
    VIRIN: 260719-A-AQ105-2810
    Resolution: 6635x5310
    Size: 8.4 MB
    Location: MACON, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Relinquishing Command [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ William Carraway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    Relinquishing Command
    Incoming Commander
    Commanding General Comments

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