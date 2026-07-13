Colonel Nate Stone passes the colors of the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team to Brig. Gen. Jason Fryman, commander of the Georgia Army National Guard, symbolically relinquishing command of the brigade during a ceremony in Macon, Ga. July 19, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2026 14:30
|Photo ID:
|9819139
|VIRIN:
|260719-A-AQ105-2810
|Resolution:
|6635x5310
|Size:
|8.4 MB
|Location:
|MACON, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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Change of Command for Historic 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
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