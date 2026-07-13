191st Regional Support Group Kicks Off Annual Training with Troop Welcome Ceremony

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Key leadership from the Puerto Rico National Guard’s 191st Regional Support Group stood for the national anthems during a welcome of troops ceremony July 18, 2026, at the Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas. The formal ceremony officially marked the arrival of the Citizen-Soldiers and the beginning of their annual training period. During the assembly, unit leaders addressed the formation to emphasize operational safety, professionalism, and mission readiness for both domestic emergency responses and federal deployments.