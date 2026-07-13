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    191st Regional Support Group Kicks Off Annual Training with Troop Welcome Ceremony [Image 7 of 9]

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    191st Regional Support Group Kicks Off Annual Training with Troop Welcome Ceremony

    SALINAS, PUERTO RICO

    07.18.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Maldonado 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Key leadership from the Puerto Rico National Guard’s 191st Regional Support Group stood for the national anthems during a welcome of troops ceremony July 18, 2026, at the Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas. The formal ceremony officially marked the arrival of the Citizen-Soldiers and the beginning of their annual training period. During the assembly, unit leaders addressed the formation to emphasize operational safety, professionalism, and mission readiness for both domestic emergency responses and federal deployments.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2026
    Date Posted: 07.18.2026 22:03
    Photo ID: 9818620
    VIRIN: 260718-Z-GH656-1007
    Resolution: 3974x3338
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: SALINAS, PR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 191st Regional Support Group Kicks Off Annual Training with Troop Welcome Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Eric Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    191st Regional Support Group Kicks Off Annual Training with Troop Welcome Ceremony
    191st Regional Support Group Kicks Off Annual Training with Troop Welcome Ceremony
    191st Regional Support Group Kicks Off Annual Training with Troop Welcome Ceremony
    191st Regional Support Group Kicks Off Annual Training with Troop Welcome Ceremony
    191st Regional Support Group Kicks Off Annual Training with Troop Welcome Ceremony
    191st Regional Support Group Kicks Off Annual Training with Troop Welcome Ceremony
    191st Regional Support Group Kicks Off Annual Training with Troop Welcome Ceremony
    191st Regional Support Group Kicks Off Annual Training with Troop Welcome Ceremony
    191st Regional Support Group Kicks Off Annual Training with Troop Welcome Ceremony

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