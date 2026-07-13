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    191st Regional Support Group Kicks Off Annual Training with Troop Welcome Ceremony [Image 1 of 9]

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    191st Regional Support Group Kicks Off Annual Training with Troop Welcome Ceremony

    SALINAS, PUERTO RICO

    07.18.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Maldonado 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    The Puerto Rico National Guard's 191st Regional Support Group officially launched its annual training with a troop welcome ceremony July, 18, 2026 at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center Theater in Salinas, Puerto Rico.

    During the ceremony, Command Sgt. Maj. Cruz Ortolaza, the unit's senior enlisted leader, welcomed Soldiers and outlined the objectives for the training period.

    The leaders emphasized the critical role every Citizen-Soldier plays in accomplishing the mission, stressing the importance of readiness, safety, professionalism and personal responsibility. The ceremony marked the beginning of annual training while reinforcing the unit's commitment to mission readiness, teamwork and operational excellence.(National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Maldonado/ 191st RSG PAO)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2026
    Date Posted: 07.18.2026 22:03
    Photo ID: 9818612
    VIRIN: 260718-Z-GH656-1001
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 3.73 MB
    Location: SALINAS, PR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 191st Regional Support Group Kicks Off Annual Training with Troop Welcome Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Eric Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    191st Regional Support Group Kicks Off Annual Training with Troop Welcome Ceremony
    191st Regional Support Group Kicks Off Annual Training with Troop Welcome Ceremony
    191st Regional Support Group Kicks Off Annual Training with Troop Welcome Ceremony
    191st Regional Support Group Kicks Off Annual Training with Troop Welcome Ceremony
    191st Regional Support Group Kicks Off Annual Training with Troop Welcome Ceremony
    191st Regional Support Group Kicks Off Annual Training with Troop Welcome Ceremony
    191st Regional Support Group Kicks Off Annual Training with Troop Welcome Ceremony
    191st Regional Support Group Kicks Off Annual Training with Troop Welcome Ceremony
    191st Regional Support Group Kicks Off Annual Training with Troop Welcome Ceremony

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