Date Taken: 07.18.2026 Date Posted: 07.18.2026 22:03 Photo ID: 9818619 VIRIN: 260718-Z-GH656-1006 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 2.94 MB Location: SALINAS, PR

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This work, 191st Regional Support Group Kicks Off Annual Training with Troop Welcome Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Eric Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.