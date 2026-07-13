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    191st Regional Support Group Kicks Off Annual Training with Troop Welcome Ceremony [Image 6 of 9]

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    191st Regional Support Group Kicks Off Annual Training with Troop Welcome Ceremony

    SALINAS, PUERTO RICO

    07.18.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Maldonado 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    U.S. Army soldiers stand at attention during The Puerto Rico National Guard's 191st Regional Support Group welcome ceremony July, 18, 2026 at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center Theater in Salinas, Puerto Rico.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2026
    Date Posted: 07.18.2026 22:03
    Photo ID: 9818619
    VIRIN: 260718-Z-GH656-1006
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.94 MB
    Location: SALINAS, PR
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 191st Regional Support Group Kicks Off Annual Training with Troop Welcome Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Eric Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    191st Regional Support Group Kicks Off Annual Training with Troop Welcome Ceremony
    191st Regional Support Group Kicks Off Annual Training with Troop Welcome Ceremony
    191st Regional Support Group Kicks Off Annual Training with Troop Welcome Ceremony
    191st Regional Support Group Kicks Off Annual Training with Troop Welcome Ceremony
    191st Regional Support Group Kicks Off Annual Training with Troop Welcome Ceremony
    191st Regional Support Group Kicks Off Annual Training with Troop Welcome Ceremony
    191st Regional Support Group Kicks Off Annual Training with Troop Welcome Ceremony
    191st Regional Support Group Kicks Off Annual Training with Troop Welcome Ceremony
    191st Regional Support Group Kicks Off Annual Training with Troop Welcome Ceremony

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