U.S. Army soldiers stand at attention during The Puerto Rico National Guard's 191st Regional Support Group welcome ceremony July, 18, 2026 at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center Theater in Salinas, Puerto Rico.
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2026 22:03
|Photo ID:
|9818619
|VIRIN:
|260718-Z-GH656-1006
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.94 MB
|Location:
|SALINAS, PR
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 191st Regional Support Group Kicks Off Annual Training with Troop Welcome Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Eric Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.