191st Regional Support Group Kicks Off Annual Training with Troop Welcome Ceremony

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The Puerto Rico National Guard's 191st Regional Support Group officially launched its annual training with a troop welcome ceremony July, 18, 2026 at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center Theater in Salinas, Puerto Rico.



During the ceremony, Chaplain Elias Toledo of the 3678th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion delivers the invocation before the start of the troop welcome ceremony.



The leaders emphasized the critical role every Citizen-Soldier plays in accomplishing the mission, stressing the importance of readiness, safety, professionalism and personal responsibility. The ceremony marked the beginning of annual training while reinforcing the unit's commitment to mission readiness, teamwork and operational excellence.(National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Maldonado/ 191st RSG PAO)



#AlwaysReadyAlwaysThere #PRNG #DomesticAndGlobalSupport