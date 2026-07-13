(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    198th RSG Conducts Military Biathlon [Image 6 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    198th RSG Conducts Military Biathlon

    BELLEMONT, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas LaRovere 

    198th Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army Soldiers with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 198th Regional Support Group, compete in a military biathlon June 6, 2026 at Camp Navajo near Bellemont, Arizona.
    Arizona’s varied terrain and elevation, access to restricted airspace and ranges, and ideal weather conditions present unique training opportunities to ensure Arizona National Guard soldiers are ready to successfully carry out the mission at home and abroad.
    (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas LaRovere, released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 07.18.2026 19:05
    Photo ID: 9818548
    VIRIN: 260605-Z-JQ219-1437
    Resolution: 9504x5344
    Size: 16.96 MB
    Location: BELLEMONT, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 198th RSG Conducts Military Biathlon [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Nicholas LaRovere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    198th RSG Conducts Military Biathlon
    198th RSG Conducts Night Vision Training
    198th RSG Conducts Military Biathlon
    198th RSG Conducts Military Biathlon
    198th RSG Conducts Military Biathlon
    198th RSG Conducts Military Biathlon
    198th RSG Conducts Military Biathlon
    198th RSG Conducts Military Biathlon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arizona
    Readiness
    Lethality
    AZARNG
    AZDEMA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery