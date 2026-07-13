U.S. Army Maj. Ken Snow, brigade public affairs officer from the 198th Regional Support Group, trains with an AN/PVS-14 night vision monocular June 5, 2026 at Camp Navajo near Bellemont, Arizona.
National Guard soldiers and airmen train to the same standards as their active-duty counterparts, resulting in a lethal, capable, and combat-ready reserve force.
(U.S. Army National Guard photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas J. LaRovere, released)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2026 19:05
|Photo ID:
|9818543
|VIRIN:
|260605-Z-JQ219-1089
|Resolution:
|8066x5377
|Size:
|16.99 MB
|Location:
|BELLEMONT, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 198th RSG Conducts Night Vision Training [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Nicholas LaRovere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.