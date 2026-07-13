198th RSG Conducts Night Vision Training

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U.S. Army Maj. Ken Snow, brigade public affairs officer from the 198th Regional Support Group, trains with an AN/PVS-14 night vision monocular June 5, 2026 at Camp Navajo near Bellemont, Arizona.

National Guard soldiers and airmen train to the same standards as their active-duty counterparts, resulting in a lethal, capable, and combat-ready reserve force.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas J. LaRovere, released)