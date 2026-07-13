(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    198th RSG Conducts Night Vision Training [Image 2 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    198th RSG Conducts Night Vision Training

    BELLEMONT, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas LaRovere 

    198th Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army Maj. Ken Snow, brigade public affairs officer from the 198th Regional Support Group, trains with an AN/PVS-14 night vision monocular June 5, 2026 at Camp Navajo near Bellemont, Arizona.
    National Guard soldiers and airmen train to the same standards as their active-duty counterparts, resulting in a lethal, capable, and combat-ready reserve force.
    (U.S. Army National Guard photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas J. LaRovere, released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 07.18.2026 19:05
    Photo ID: 9818543
    VIRIN: 260605-Z-JQ219-1089
    Resolution: 8066x5377
    Size: 16.99 MB
    Location: BELLEMONT, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 198th RSG Conducts Night Vision Training [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Nicholas LaRovere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    198th RSG Conducts Military Biathlon
    198th RSG Conducts Night Vision Training
    198th RSG Conducts Military Biathlon
    198th RSG Conducts Military Biathlon
    198th RSG Conducts Military Biathlon
    198th RSG Conducts Military Biathlon
    198th RSG Conducts Military Biathlon
    198th RSG Conducts Military Biathlon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Capabilities
    Arizona
    Readiness
    AZARNG
    AZDEMA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery