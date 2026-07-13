198th RSG Conducts Military Biathlon

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U.S. Army Soldiers with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 198th Regional Support Group, compete in a military biathlon June 6, 2026 at Camp Navajo near Bellemont, Arizona.

Arizona’s varied terrain and elevation, access to restricted airspace and ranges, and ideal weather conditions present unique training opportunities to ensure Arizona National Guard soldiers are ready to successfully carry out the mission at home and abroad.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas LaRovere, released)