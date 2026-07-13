198th RSG Conducts Military Biathlon

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U.S. Army Soldiers with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 198th Regional Support Group, compete in a military biathlon June 6, 2026 at Camp Navajo near Bellemont, Arizona.

Today’s Arizona National Guard is a combat-proven, battle-tested, agile, flexible, deployable force with combat experience and a broad range of skills both on the battlefield and in civilian life.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas LaRovere, released)