U.S. Army Soldiers with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 198th Regional Support Group, compete in a military biathlon June 6, 2026 at Camp Navajo near Bellemont, Arizona.
Today’s Arizona National Guard is a combat-proven, battle-tested, agile, flexible, deployable force with combat experience and a broad range of skills both on the battlefield and in civilian life.
(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas LaRovere, released)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2026 19:05
|Photo ID:
|9818545
|VIRIN:
|260605-Z-JQ219-1213
|Resolution:
|9284x6189
|Size:
|27.44 MB
|Location:
|BELLEMONT, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 198th RSG Conducts Military Biathlon [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Nicholas LaRovere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.