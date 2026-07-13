56th Fighter Wing ushers in new era under new commander, reassigned to Air Combat Command

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Nathan Chrestensen, 56th Fighter Wing command chief, serves as the guidon bearer during the 56th FW change of command and major command reassignment ceremony at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, July 17, 2026. The dual ceremony represented a transition in installation leadership and introduced a renewed focus on preparing combat-ready Airmen for Luke AFB personnel. Under Air Combat Command’s priorities, the wing will continue to sustain and modernize combat airpower while continuing its legacy as the Air Force's premier fighter training installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tekorey Watkins)