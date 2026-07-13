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    56th Fighter Wing ushers in new era under new commander, reassigned to Air Combat Command [Image 3 of 4]

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    56th Fighter Wing ushers in new era under new commander, reassigned to Air Combat Command

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tekorey Watkins 

    56th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Nathan Chrestensen, 56th Fighter Wing command chief, serves as the guidon bearer during the 56th FW change of command and major command reassignment ceremony at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, July 17, 2026. The dual ceremony represented a transition in installation leadership and introduced a renewed focus on preparing combat-ready Airmen for Luke AFB personnel. Under Air Combat Command’s priorities, the wing will continue to sustain and modernize combat airpower while continuing its legacy as the Air Force's premier fighter training installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tekorey Watkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 20:28
    Photo ID: 9817997
    VIRIN: 260717-F-QT044-1005
    Resolution: 5357x3571
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 56th Fighter Wing ushers in new era under new commander, reassigned to Air Combat Command [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Tekorey Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    56th Fighter Wing ushers in new era under new commander, reassigned to Air Combat Command
    56th Fighter Wing ushers in new era under new commander, reassigned to Air Combat Command
    56th Fighter Wing ushers in new era under new commander, reassigned to Air Combat Command
    56th Fighter Wing ushers in new era under new commander, reassigned to Air Combat Command

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    56th Fighter Wing ushers in new era under new commander, reassigned to Air Combat Command

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    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    US Northern Command (USNORTHCOM)
    AETC
    Department of War
    Air Force Readiness
    FTU Reassignment

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