56th Fighter Wing ushers in new era under new commander, reassigned to Air Combat Command

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U.S. Air Force Col. Nicholas Ihde, incoming 56th Fighter Wing commander, is rendered his first salute by Col. John Ryan, 56th FW deputy commander, during the 56th FW change of command and major command reassignment ceremony at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, July 17, 2026. Ihde has served as a pilot evaluator, instructor, weapons officer, and operational test pilot throughout his career with multiple combat tours in Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tekorey Watkins)