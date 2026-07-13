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    56th Fighter Wing ushers in new era under new commander, reassigned to Air Combat Command [Image 4 of 4]

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    56th Fighter Wing ushers in new era under new commander, reassigned to Air Combat Command

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tekorey Watkins 

    56th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Nicholas Ihde, incoming 56th Fighter Wing commander, is rendered his first salute by Col. John Ryan, 56th FW deputy commander, during the 56th FW change of command and major command reassignment ceremony at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, July 17, 2026. Ihde has served as a pilot evaluator, instructor, weapons officer, and operational test pilot throughout his career with multiple combat tours in Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tekorey Watkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 20:28
    Photo ID: 9817996
    VIRIN: 260717-F-QT044-1091
    Resolution: 3639x2846
    Size: 953.21 KB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 56th Fighter Wing ushers in new era under new commander, reassigned to Air Combat Command [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Tekorey Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    56th Fighter Wing ushers in new era under new commander, reassigned to Air Combat Command
    56th Fighter Wing ushers in new era under new commander, reassigned to Air Combat Command
    56th Fighter Wing ushers in new era under new commander, reassigned to Air Combat Command
    56th Fighter Wing ushers in new era under new commander, reassigned to Air Combat Command

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    56th Fighter Wing ushers in new era under new commander, reassigned to Air Combat Command

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    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    AETC
    Department of War
    Air Force Readiness
    USNORTHCOM (US Northern Command)
    FTU Reassignment

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