U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David Berkland, outgoing 56th Fighter Wing commander, renders his final salute to the wing during a change of command and major command reassignment ceremony at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, July 17, 2026. Berkland's tenure emphasized a laser-focus on Airmen, Basics and Culture, ensuring the fundamental precision required to train the world’s greatest fighter pilots while successfully overseeing $13 billion in assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 20:29
|Photo ID:
|9817982
|VIRIN:
|260717-F-GY077-1122
|Resolution:
|4889x3253
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 56th Fighter Wing ushers in new era under new commander, reassigned to Air Combat Command [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
56th Fighter Wing ushers in new era under new commander, reassigned to Air Combat Command
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