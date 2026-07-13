56th Fighter Wing ushers in new era under new commander, reassigned to Air Combat Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David Berkland, outgoing 56th Fighter Wing commander, renders his final salute to the wing during a change of command and major command reassignment ceremony at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, July 17, 2026. Berkland's tenure emphasized a laser-focus on Airmen, Basics and Culture, ensuring the fundamental precision required to train the world’s greatest fighter pilots while successfully overseeing $13 billion in assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)