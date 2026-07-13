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    56th Fighter Wing ushers in new era under new commander, reassigned to Air Combat Command [Image 1 of 4]

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    56th Fighter Wing ushers in new era under new commander, reassigned to Air Combat Command

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel 

    56th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David Berkland, outgoing 56th Fighter Wing commander, renders his final salute to the wing during a change of command and major command reassignment ceremony at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, July 17, 2026. Berkland's tenure emphasized a laser-focus on Airmen, Basics and Culture, ensuring the fundamental precision required to train the world’s greatest fighter pilots while successfully overseeing $13 billion in assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 20:29
    Photo ID: 9817982
    VIRIN: 260717-F-GY077-1122
    Resolution: 4889x3253
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 56th Fighter Wing ushers in new era under new commander, reassigned to Air Combat Command [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    56th Fighter Wing ushers in new era under new commander, reassigned to Air Combat Command
    56th Fighter Wing ushers in new era under new commander, reassigned to Air Combat Command
    56th Fighter Wing ushers in new era under new commander, reassigned to Air Combat Command
    56th Fighter Wing ushers in new era under new commander, reassigned to Air Combat Command

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    56th Fighter Wing ushers in new era under new commander, reassigned to Air Combat Command

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    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    AETC
    Department of War
    Air Force Readiness
    USNORTHCOM (US Northern Command)
    FTU Reassignment

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