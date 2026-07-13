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    56th Fighter Wing ushers in new era under new commander, reassigned to Air Combat Command [Image 2 of 4]

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    56th Fighter Wing ushers in new era under new commander, reassigned to Air Combat Command

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel 

    56th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Airman wears an Air Combat Command patch during the 56th Fighter Wing change of command and major command reassignment ceremony at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, July 17, 2026. The ceremony finalized the wing's transition to ACC, focusing on amplifying the connection between operational units and the training enterprise to ensure Airmen master fundamental warfighting basics required on future battlefields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 20:28
    Photo ID: 9817995
    VIRIN: 260717-F-GY077-1260
    Resolution: 4943x3289
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 56th Fighter Wing ushers in new era under new commander, reassigned to Air Combat Command [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    56th Fighter Wing ushers in new era under new commander, reassigned to Air Combat Command
    56th Fighter Wing ushers in new era under new commander, reassigned to Air Combat Command
    56th Fighter Wing ushers in new era under new commander, reassigned to Air Combat Command
    56th Fighter Wing ushers in new era under new commander, reassigned to Air Combat Command

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    56th Fighter Wing ushers in new era under new commander, reassigned to Air Combat Command

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    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    AETC
    Department of War
    Air Force Readiness
    USNORTHCOM (US Northern Command)
    FTU Resassignment

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