56th Fighter Wing ushers in new era under new commander, reassigned to Air Combat Command

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A U.S. Airman wears an Air Combat Command patch during the 56th Fighter Wing change of command and major command reassignment ceremony at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, July 17, 2026. The ceremony finalized the wing's transition to ACC, focusing on amplifying the connection between operational units and the training enterprise to ensure Airmen master fundamental warfighting basics required on future battlefields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)