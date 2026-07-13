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    1st Cavalry Division Troopers Refine Counter-Drone Tactics During Qualification [Image 4 of 5]

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    1st Cavalry Division Troopers Refine Counter-Drone Tactics During Qualification

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Luisito Brooks 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Troopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Calvary Division, participates in counter-unmanned aircraft system qualification event at Fort Hood, Texas, July 16, 2026. The training familiarized Soldiers with identifying, tracking and defeating drone threats while operating in realistic field conditions. Bodden said the training helps Troopers recognize drone capabilities, react to emerging threats and remain combat ready as technology continues to shape the modern battlefield. Conducted in adverse weather conditions, the event challenged Soldiers to sharpen their skills and prepare for real-world combat environments as part of the 1st Cavalry Division’s Pegasus Charge and Transformation in Contact initiatives. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Luisito Brooks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 16:11
    Photo ID: 9817562
    VIRIN: 260715-A-KF760-6843
    Resolution: 2609x2087
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 1st Cavalry Division Troopers Refine Counter-Drone Tactics During Qualification [Image 5 of 5], by MSG Luisito Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    1st Cavalry Division Troopers Refine Counter-Drone Tactics During Qualification
    1st Cavalry Division Troopers Refine Counter-Drone Tactics During Qualification
    1st Cavalry Division Troopers Refine Counter-Drone Tactics During Qualification
    1st Cavalry Division Troopers Refine Counter-Drone Tactics During Qualification
    1st Cavalry Division Troopers Refine Counter-Drone Tactics During Qualification

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    1st Cavalry Division Troopers Refine Counter-Drone Tactics During Qualification

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    III Armored Corps
    Transformation in Contact
    Pegasus Charge
    1st Cavalry Division
    Army
    Fort Hood

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