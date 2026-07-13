Troopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Calvary Division, participates in counter-unmanned aircraft system qualification event at Fort Hood, Texas, July 16, 2026. The training familiarized Soldiers with identifying, tracking and defeating drone threats while operating in realistic field conditions. Bodden said the training helps Troopers recognize drone capabilities, react to emerging threats and remain combat ready as technology continues to shape the modern battlefield. Conducted in adverse weather conditions, the event challenged Soldiers to sharpen their skills and prepare for real-world combat environments as part of the 1st Cavalry Division’s Pegasus Charge and Transformation in Contact initiatives. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Luisito Brooks)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 16:11
|Photo ID:
|9817562
|VIRIN:
|260715-A-KF760-6843
|Resolution:
|2609x2087
|Size:
|2.41 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Cavalry Division Troopers Refine Counter-Drone Tactics During Qualification [Image 5 of 5], by MSG Luisito Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
1st Cavalry Division Troopers Refine Counter-Drone Tactics During Qualification
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