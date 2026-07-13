Sgt. Jaleel Bodden, a cavalry scout and Bradley crew member assigned to 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Calvary Division, reaches for a drone during a counter-unmanned aircraft system qualification event at Fort Hood, Texas, July 16, 2026. The training familiarized Soldiers with identifying, tracking and defeating drone threats while operating in realistic field conditions. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Luisito Brooks)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 16:11
|Photo ID:
|9817550
|VIRIN:
|260715-A-KF760-6125
|Resolution:
|1914x2393
|Size:
|1020.55 KB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Cavalry Division Troopers Refine Counter-Drone Tactics During Qualification [Image 5 of 5], by MSG Luisito Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
1st Cavalry Division Troopers Refine Counter-Drone Tactics During Qualification
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