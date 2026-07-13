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    Navy Band Northeast proudly marched through downtown Boston during the Crew and Cadet Parade as part of Sail Boston [Image 2 of 3]

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    Navy Band Northeast proudly marched through downtown Boston during the Crew and Cadet Parade as part of Sail Boston

    UNITED STATES

    07.13.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caleb Dinger 

    Navy Band Northeast

    Navy Band Northeast proudly marched through downtown Boston during the Crew and Cadet Parade as part of Sail Boston.

    This parade featured nearly 1,000 sailors and cadets from 22 tall ships and 16 nations while celebrating America’s 250th birthday with the Boston community.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 16:04
    Photo ID: 9817543
    VIRIN: 260713-N-LX264-3837
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 7.51 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Band Northeast proudly marched through downtown Boston during the Crew and Cadet Parade as part of Sail Boston [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Caleb Dinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Band Northeast proudly marched through downtown Boston during the Crew and Cadet Parade as part of Sail Boston.
    Navy Band Northeast proudly marched through downtown Boston during the Crew and Cadet Parade as part of Sail Boston
    Navy Band Northeast proudly marched through downtown Boston during the Crew and Cadet Parade as part of Sail Boston

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