Navy Band Northeast proudly marched through downtown Boston during the Crew and Cadet Parade as part of Sail Boston.
This parade featured nearly 1,000 sailors and cadets from 22 tall ships and 16 nations while celebrating America’s 250th birthday with the Boston community.
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 16:04
|Photo ID:
|9817536
|VIRIN:
|260713-N-LX264-3858
|Resolution:
|6960x4640
|Size:
|8.18 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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