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    189th Maintenance Group Conducts Change of Command [Image 3 of 3]

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    189th Maintenance Group Conducts Change of Command

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Sherlock 

    189th Airlift Wing   

    Col. Ryan L. Workman, Commander, 189th Maintenance Group, speaks during a change of command ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, on June 8, 2026. Workman was promoted to colonel and assumed command of the group. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Sherlock)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 15:03
    Photo ID: 9817434
    VIRIN: 260608-Z-IL408-1051
    Resolution: 4603x3069
    Size: 2.96 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 189th Maintenance Group Conducts Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Christopher Sherlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Arkansas Air National Guard
    Arkansas National Guard
    189th Airlift Wing
    189th Maintenance Group
    Air National Guard
    change of command

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