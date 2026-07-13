Col. Ryan L. Workman, Commander, 189th Maintenance Group, speaks during a change of command ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, on June 8, 2026. Workman was promoted to colonel and assumed command of the group. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Sherlock)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 15:03
|Photo ID:
|9817434
|VIRIN:
|260608-Z-IL408-1051
|Resolution:
|4603x3069
|Size:
|2.96 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 189th Maintenance Group Conducts Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Christopher Sherlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
189th Maintenance Group Conducts Change of Command
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