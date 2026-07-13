189th Maintenance Group Conducts Change of Command

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Col. Ryan L. Workman, Commander, 189th Maintenance Group, speaks during a change of command ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, on June 8, 2026. Workman was promoted to colonel and assumed command of the group. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Sherlock)