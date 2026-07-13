189th Maintenance Group Conducts Change of Command

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Christopher Sherlock | Brig. Gen. Jerry B. Bancroft Jr., Assistant Adjutant General for Air at Kentucky Joint Force Headquarters, Col. Joseph P. Geaney, Commander, 189th Airlift Wing, Col. Sonny D. Baxter, Commander, 189th Maintenance Group, and Lt. Col. Ryan L. Workman, stand at attention along with the 189th Honor Guard during the national anthem at a change of command ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, on June 8, 2026. Workman was promoted to colonel and assumed command of the 189th Maintenance Group. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Sherlock) see less | View Image Page

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark.—Col. Ryan L. Workman was promoted and assumed command of the 189th Maintenance Group (MXG) during a change of command ceremony here on June 8, 2026.

The ceremony was presided over by Col. Joseph P. Geaney, commander, 189th Airlift Wing (AW), and Col. Sonny D. Baxter relinquished command.

Brig. Gen. Jerry B. Bancroft Jr., Assistant Adjutant General for Air at Kentucky Joint Force Headquarters in Frankfort, Kentucky, was a guest speaker at the event. He spoke on the professional relationship and close friendship he and Workman developed on deployment shortly after 9/11, where Workman served as his co-pilot.

“[Workman] was immediately accepted into the family, and he immediately established himself as a top performer in the unit,” said Bancroft. “He was someone you wanted to be around, and somebody you wanted on your crew.

“Ryan, your entire career has been based on upholding and exceeding standards, and that is why you are here today. You’ve helped me be a better person, and the Air National Guard is a better place because you are here.”

The 189th MXG includes over 300 maintenance Airmen, whose expertise and perseverance have been critical in maintaining the 189th AW’s fleet.

“Your blood, sweat, and dedication turn static pieces of metal into tactical airlift,” said Geaney. “Sonny, the MXG has achieved remarkable things. You’ve navigated complex supply chain issues, pushed aircraft availability to new heights, and kept our fleet healthy during a period of high demand.”

Geaney also expressed his confidence in Workman’s leadership and operational vision as he enters his new role, stating that he is “the right leader at the right time for this group.”

During his address, Workman challenged the group to “keep the foot on the gas” and work together as a team.

“I love what I do, I love the people, and I love the mission,” said Workman. “Take care of your people, take care of each other - one team, one fight - the whole wing runs this mission.”

The 189th AW is a tenant of Little Rock AFB and provides premier training to the C-130 and cyber enterprises, capitalizing on partnerships to support the state of Arkansas, defend the Nation, and contribute to rapid global mobility.