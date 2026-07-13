189th Maintenance Group Conducts Change of Command

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Col. Ryan L. Workman (right) assumes command of the 189th Maintenance Group by receiving the group guidon from Col. Joseph P. Geaney, Commander, 189th Airlift Wing, during a change of command ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, on June 8, 2026. The moment symbolizes the formal transfer of leadership, authority, and accountability from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Sherlock)