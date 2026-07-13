189th Maintenance Group Conducts Change of Command

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Brig. Gen. Jerry B. Bancroft Jr., Assistant Adjutant General for Air at Kentucky Joint Force Headquarters, Col. Joseph P. Geaney, Commander, 189th Airlift Wing, Col. Sonny D. Baxter, Commander, 189th Maintenance Group, and Lt. Col. Ryan L. Workman, stand at attention along with the 189th Honor Guard during the national anthem at a change of command ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, on June 8, 2026. Workman was promoted to colonel and assumed command of the 189th Maintenance Group. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Sherlock)