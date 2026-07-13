TECH SGT SELECTS | Congratulations to the Air Force’s newest E-6s!

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joseph Beya, noncommissioned officer in charge of retention with the 811th Force Support Squadron, high-fives attendees during the technical sergeant release party at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., July 10, 2026. The ceremony recognized staff sergeants in the Air Force District of Washington selected for promotion to technical sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brandon Thomas)