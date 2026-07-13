TECH SGT SELECTS | Congratulations to the Air Force’s newest E-6s!

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexa Loge, center, 11th Logistics Readiness Squadron deployments noncommissioned officer in charge, poses with Col. Rebecca S. Corbin, left, deputy commander of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and the 11th Wing, and Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Thompson Jr., senior enlisted leader for Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and 11th Wing command chief, for a photo at JBAB, Washington, D.C. July 10, 2026. The ceremony recognized staff sergeants in the Air Force District of Washington selected for promotion to technical sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brandon Thomas)