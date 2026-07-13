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    TECH SGT SELECTS | Congratulations to the Air Force’s newest E-6s! [Image 2 of 4]

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    TECH SGT SELECTS | Congratulations to the Air Force’s newest E-6s!

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2026

    Photo by Brandon Thomas 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexa Loge, center, 11th Logistics Readiness Squadron deployments noncommissioned officer in charge, poses with Col. Rebecca S. Corbin, left, deputy commander of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and the 11th Wing, and Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Thompson Jr., senior enlisted leader for Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and 11th Wing command chief, for a photo at JBAB, Washington, D.C. July 10, 2026. The ceremony recognized staff sergeants in the Air Force District of Washington selected for promotion to technical sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brandon Thomas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 14:49
    Photo ID: 9817399
    VIRIN: 260710-F-L1398-1151
    Resolution: 5141x3421
    Size: 3.25 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, TECH SGT SELECTS | Congratulations to the Air Force’s newest E-6s! [Image 4 of 4], by Brandon Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TECH SGT SELECTS | Congratulations to the Air Force’s newest E-6s!
    TECH SGT SELECTS | Congratulations to the Air Force’s newest E-6s!
    TECH SGT SELECTS | Congratulations to the Air Force’s newest E-6s!
    TECH SGT SELECTS | Congratulations to the Air Force’s newest E-6s!

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