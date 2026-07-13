TECH SGT SELECTS | Congratulations to the Air Force’s newest E-6s!

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U.S. Air Force 11th Wing staff sergeants selected for promotion pose for a photo at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., July 10, 2026. The selectees were honored for this career milestone and their dedication to leadership and professionalism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brandon Thomas)