U.S. Air Force 11th Wing staff sergeants selected for promotion pose for a photo at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., July 10, 2026. The selectees were honored for this career milestone and their dedication to leadership and professionalism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brandon Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 14:49
|Photo ID:
|9817401
|VIRIN:
|260710-F-L1398-1152
|Resolution:
|2665x1777
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TECH SGT SELECTS | Congratulations to the Air Force’s newest E-6s! [Image 4 of 4], by Brandon Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.