TECH SGT SELECTS | Congratulations to the Air Force’s newest E-6s!

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Thompson Jr., senior enlisted leader for Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and 11th Wing command chief, addresses the attendees of the technical sergeant release party at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., July 10, 2026. The selectees were honored for this career milestone and their dedication to leadership and professionalism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brandon Thomas)