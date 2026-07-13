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    TECH SGT SELECTS | Congratulations to the Air Force’s newest E-6s! [Image 1 of 4]

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    TECH SGT SELECTS | Congratulations to the Air Force’s newest E-6s!

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2026

    Photo by Brandon Thomas 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Thompson Jr., senior enlisted leader for Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and 11th Wing command chief, addresses the attendees of the technical sergeant release party at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., July 10, 2026. The selectees were honored for this career milestone and their dedication to leadership and professionalism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brandon Thomas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 14:49
    Photo ID: 9817395
    VIRIN: 260710-F-L1398-1150
    Resolution: 3024x2016
    Size: 631.94 KB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, TECH SGT SELECTS | Congratulations to the Air Force’s newest E-6s! [Image 4 of 4], by Brandon Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TECH SGT SELECTS | Congratulations to the Air Force’s newest E-6s!
    TECH SGT SELECTS | Congratulations to the Air Force’s newest E-6s!
    TECH SGT SELECTS | Congratulations to the Air Force’s newest E-6s!
    TECH SGT SELECTS | Congratulations to the Air Force’s newest E-6s!

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