Date Taken: 07.01.2026 Date Posted: 07.17.2026 11:53 Photo ID: 9816665 VIRIN: 260701-A-FT275-9335 Resolution: 712x725 Size: 142.02 KB Location: US

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This work, African defense leaders explore cutting-edge technologies thanks to 414th Contracting Support Brigade [Image 4 of 4], by Giselle Lyons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.