African defense leaders explore cutting-edge technologies thanks to 414th Contracting Support Brigade.
Photo credit: US Army SSG Raquel Birk, AFRICOM PAO
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 11:53
|Photo ID:
|9816665
|VIRIN:
|260701-A-FT275-9335
|Resolution:
|712x725
|Size:
|142.02 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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414th Contracting Support Brigade supports USAFRICOM conference
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