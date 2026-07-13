Date Taken: 06.30.2026 Date Posted: 07.17.2026 11:53 Photo ID: 9816613 VIRIN: 260630-A-FT275-5549 Resolution: 3300x2550 Size: 1.87 MB Location: US

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This work, USAFRICOM Commander General Dagvin Anderson provides remarks on the importance of enduring strategic security alliances [Image 4 of 4], by Giselle Lyons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.