The Honorable Pete Hegseth addresses the ACHOD 26 Conference delegates
Photo credit: US Army SSG Raquel Birk, AFRICOM PAO
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 11:53
|Photo ID:
|9816614
|VIRIN:
|260630-A-FT275-9821
|Resolution:
|6720x3776
|Size:
|4.92 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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414th Contracting Support Brigade supports USAFRICOM conference
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