Date Taken: 06.30.2026 Date Posted: 07.17.2026 11:53 Photo ID: 9816614 VIRIN: 260630-A-FT275-9821 Resolution: 6720x3776 Size: 4.92 MB Location: US

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This work, The Honorable Pete Hegseth addresses the ACHOD 26 Conference delegates [Image 4 of 4], by Giselle Lyons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.