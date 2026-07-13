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    The Honorable Pete Hegseth addresses the ACHOD 26 Conference delegates [Image 2 of 4]

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    The Honorable Pete Hegseth addresses the ACHOD 26 Conference delegates

    UNITED STATES

    06.30.2026

    Photo by Giselle Lyons 

    U.S. Army Contracting Command

    The Honorable Pete Hegseth addresses the ACHOD 26 Conference delegates

    Photo credit: US Army SSG Raquel Birk, AFRICOM PAO

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 11:53
    Photo ID: 9816614
    VIRIN: 260630-A-FT275-9821
    Resolution: 6720x3776
    Size: 4.92 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The Honorable Pete Hegseth addresses the ACHOD 26 Conference delegates [Image 4 of 4], by Giselle Lyons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAFRICOM Commander General Dagvin Anderson provides remarks on the importance of enduring strategic security alliances
    The Honorable Pete Hegseth addresses the ACHOD 26 Conference delegates
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